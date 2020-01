Police are investigating after a shooting Wednesday in downtown Baltimore near the Royal Farms Arena.

Detectives said a bike officer was called to the 200 block of W. Baltimore Street where he found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his body.

The man was taken to an area hospital and later died of his injuries. He has not yet been identified.

Source:WMAR2News