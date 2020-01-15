Local
Elderly Woman Injured in Timonium Carjacking

A Thief in Action of Stealing Car

Source: BrankoPhoto / Getty

A 68-year-old woman is recovering after a carjacking in Timonium Monday night.

According to Baltimore County police, the incident happened around 8:40 p.m. in the parking lot of a Walgreens on the 1800 block of York Road.

Investigators said the suspect tried to grab the woman’s keys but she was able to resist until two more suspects came over.

The trio then grabbed the woman’s keys, driving away from the scene in her car.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police did not provide a description of the suspects or the vehicle that was stolen but are asking anyone who may have information to contact them.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Videos
