A Maryland man pleaded guilty in South Florida after making on-line threats against Hispanics.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, 35-year-old Eric Lin of Clarksburg, admitted that from May 30, 2019, and August 14, 2019 he made threatening Facebook posts to injure and kill a South Florida resident and a mass shooting to kill all Hispanics in Miami and other places.

Source:WMAR2News