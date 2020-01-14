1 Dead, 3 Hurt in Tuesday Morning Shootings

One man was killed and three others were hurt in Tuesday morning shootings around Baltimore.

The first one happened just before 3 a.m. on the 1400 block of East Fayette Street. The victim was dropped off at Johns Hopkins hospital where he later died.

Then around 7 a.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Ashburton Street where they found a 32-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Directly afterwards at 7:07 a.m., police responded to the 2100 block of Letitia Avenue for a double shooting.

Both men were found with gunshot wounds. They believe they were shot on the 1900 block of Lemon Street. The pair were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: