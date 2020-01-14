1 Dead, 3 Hurt in Tuesday Morning Shootings

One man was killed and three others were hurt in Tuesday morning shootings around Baltimore.
The first one happened just before 3 a.m. on the 1400 block of East Fayette Street. The victim was dropped off at Johns Hopkins hospital where he later died.
Then around 7 a.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Ashburton Street where they found a 32-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Directly afterwards at 7:07 a.m., police responded to the 2100 block of Letitia Avenue for a double shooting.
Both men were found with gunshot wounds. They believe they were shot on the 1900 block of Lemon Street. The pair were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Source: CBS Baltimore
