Baltimore City: 5 Killed, 7 Injured In Saturday Shootings

Five people were killed and 7 others hurt in 8 separate shooting on Saturday around Baltimore.

The first happened around 2:31 a.m. on the 700 block of North Patterson Park Avenue.

Officers found a sedan with three women all suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims, ages 23, 27, and 28 were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

The 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Details on the other shootings can be found here.

