Baltimore City: 5 Killed, 7 Injured In Saturday Shootings

Five people were killed and 7 others hurt in 8 separate shooting on Saturday around Baltimore.

The first happened around 2:31 a.m. on the 700 block of North Patterson Park Avenue.

Officers found a sedan with three women all suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims, ages 23, 27, and 28 were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

The 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Details on the other shootings can be found here.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Source:BaltimoreCBS.Local