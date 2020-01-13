Baltimore City: 5 Killed, 7 Injured In Saturday Shootings

Five people were killed and 7 others hurt in 8 separate shooting on Saturday around Baltimore.
The first happened around 2:31 a.m. on the 700 block of North Patterson Park Avenue.
Officers found a sedan with three women all suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims, ages 23, 27, and 28 were transported to area hospitals for treatment.
The 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Details on the other shootings can be found here.
Source:BaltimoreCBS.Local