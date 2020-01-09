New Video Shows Gunman Behind Fatal Shooting Of Sean ‘LayedBackJack’ Davis

Baltimore City Police shared new surveillance video that shows the gunman behind the fatal shooting of Sean Davis.

Davis, better known as LayedBackJack, was slain last month on December 17, a week before Christmas.

Video shows a passenger with a gun getting out of a silver 2-door Honda Accord in the middle of East 25th Street. He shoots Davis in the head and torso before getting back into the car which drives off.

The 33-year-old had more than 70 thousand Instagram followers. He often spoke about giving back and trying to help those in need.

“We are asking the community to come forward if you have any information on the suspect or if you have information on the Honda Accord,“ said Detective Jeremy Silbert of the Baltimore City police department. “Callers can always remain anonymous they never have to leave their name.”

Anyone with tips can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup.

Police are still searching for the gunman who boldly killed Sean Davis, also known as LayedBack Jack, who was in the middle of a toy drive to help children touched by Baltimore’s violence. Metro Crimstoppers: 1-866-7-Lockup. @wjz pic.twitter.com/eLtBqWV5b7 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 8, 2020

Source: CBS Baltimore

