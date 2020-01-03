Local
HomeLocal

Suspect Wanted in Several Baltimore Consignment Store Burglaries

Open or Closed?-Click for more blank signs and notices

Source: andrewmedina / Getty

Baltimore Police are searching for a suspect in four separate consignment store burglaries over the past month.

The suspect allegedly took thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from several consignment stores after prying open the stores’ front doors.

Here’s where the burglaries happened:

  • December 5, 2019: 5000 block of Lawndale Avenue
  • December 31, 2019: 4000 block of Roland Avenue
  • December 31, 2019: 1500 block of Sulgrave Avenue
  • December 31, 2019: 5000 block of Lawndale Avenue

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

See Also: Maryland Man Arrested For Virginia Bank Robbery

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore city , crime , Maryland

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Open or Closed?-Click for more blank signs and notices
Suspect Wanted in Several Baltimore Consignment Store Burglaries

Baltimore Police are searching for a suspect in four separate consignment store burglaries over the past month. The suspect allegedly…
01.03.20
NFL: DEC 22 Ravens at Browns
Lamar Jackson Nominated For 2019 FedEx Air Player…

You can vote for Lamar Jackson to become 2019 FedEx Air Player of the Year! FedEx recognizes the NFL quarterbacks…
01.03.20
Governor Larry Hogan and representatives from the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) took part in a ceremony to announce the installation of the first section of track for the $5.6 billion Purple Line Light Rail system between New Carrollton and
Gov. Hogan Says Refugees Welcomed in Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan is extended a helping hand to refugees saying they are welcomed in Maryland as long as they…
01.03.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close