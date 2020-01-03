Suspect Wanted in Several Baltimore Consignment Store Burglaries

Baltimore Police are searching for a suspect in four separate consignment store burglaries over the past month.
The suspect allegedly took thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from several consignment stores after prying open the stores’ front doors.
Here’s where the burglaries happened:
- December 5, 2019: 5000 block of Lawndale Avenue
- December 31, 2019: 4000 block of Roland Avenue
- December 31, 2019: 1500 block of Sulgrave Avenue
- December 31, 2019: 5000 block of Lawndale Avenue
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
