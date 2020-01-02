Lunch with Labor: 12-17-19

Urban One Brands
Posted 4 hours ago
A stabbing left one woman dead and a teenager hurt overnight in Baltimore. Baltimore City Police responded to the 3500…
A Maryland man wanted for a Bethesda jewelry store robbery has been arrested and charged with a Virginia bank robbery.…
Maryland’s minimum wage is rising to $11 an hour. The increase from $10.10 is one of the state’s new laws…
