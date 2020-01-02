newsletter
Lunch with Labor: 12-17-19

Knife with Blood
Woman Killed in Stabbing is Baltimore’s First Murder…

A stabbing left one woman dead and a teenager hurt overnight in Baltimore. Baltimore City Police responded to the 3500…
01.02.20
A masked burglar, 22 August 2000. SMH Picture by TANYA LAKE
Maryland Man Arrested For Virginia Bank Robbery

A Maryland man wanted for a Bethesda jewelry store robbery has been arrested and charged with a Virginia bank robbery.…
01.02.20
Baltimore City Skyline
Maryland’s Minimum Wage Rises To $11 An Hour

Maryland’s minimum wage is rising to $11 an hour. The increase from $10.10 is one of the state’s new laws…
01.02.20
