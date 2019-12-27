LeBron James Daughter, Zhuri James, Is Getting Her Own YouTube Channel At Age 5

Move over, LeBron James, there’s a new star in town. Zhuri James, LeBron and Savannah James very candid and cute four year old daughter is starting her own YouTube channel. The YouTube game is huge for kids, who love to watch some of their favorite YouTubers. The two highest paying YouTube stars are both under 10, according to Forbes. 8 year old Ryan Kaji raked in $26 million and 5-year-old Anastasia Radzinskaya came in at $18 million.

Seriously.

It’s no wonder why the famous parents wouldn’t want to share their daughter’s infectious personality with the world. LeBron James often posts snippets of Zhuri and she says the cutest things and has a slightly cheeky attitude, even asking Santa Claus for “everything in the store.”

In her released trailer for her YouTube channel, titled, All Things Zhuri. She says, “I’m excited to share my world with you!” She quips, “My mom and dad are so cool, you might know them,” then laughs. You see her playing with her french bulldog named Indigo and walking down the street with her brothers and family in tow. In the voiceover, her adorable voice shares, “I am five years old and I’m in pre-school but I have a lot going on.” Okay, Miss Thang, we see you!

The trailer will have to hold you until the new year. At the end she teases, “See you guys in 2020! Subscribe to my YouTube channel, I can’t wait to get started, bye!” Her channel has almost 20K subscribers at time of publication.

LeBron and Savannah James seem to be great parents with a good head on each of their shoulders. It will be great to watch her grow up on her channel!

Beauties, will you be watching with your children? What would you want to see on the channel? Share in the comment section.

Subscribe to the channel here.

DON’T MISS:

LeBron James Daughter Is SO Excited To Receive A ‘Brown Skin Girl’ Doll For Christmas

#NYFWNOIR: LeBron James Works With Black Women To Release His Latest Shoe Collaboration

LeBron James Opens An ‘I Promise School For 240 At Risk Youths In Akron

LeBron James Daughter, Zhuri James, Is Getting Her Own YouTube Channel At Age 5 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com