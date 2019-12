Baltimore City Solicitor Andre Davis is resigning. Mayor Jack Young accepted the resignation this week.

Davis’ resignation is effective March 1, 2020. Deputy City Solicitor Dana P. Moore will take over on an interim basis.

Source:WMAR2News