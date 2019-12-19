National
HomeNational

John Boyega Is Wearing A Traditional Nigerian Suit On The Red Carpet And We Can’t Get Enough

''Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker'' European Film Premiere In London

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

John Boyega arrived at the Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker premiere in London looking like a King. The 27-year-old actor is currently starring in the latest installment. While some choose to wear high fashion styles like Gucci or Yves Saint Laurent on the red carpet, John Boyega decided to dress for the culture. The British actor is of Nigerian heritage and proudly displayed such with his attire.

''Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'' - European Premiere - VIP Arrivals

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

He wore an agbada, which is a type of Nigerian suit, and features a flowing wide sleeve robe. The vibrant blue looked gorgeous with gold embellishments. He also wore a matching hat and paired the look with black dress shoes. There is no doubt that John Boyega was the best dressed on the red carpet. Hands down. Fight me.

It’s great to see a man giving us a real fashion moment on the carpet. We often only get it from women or Billy Porter and this John Boyega moment is definitely going down as one of the best dressed moments of 2019, even if we are close to a new year. The best part of the entire ensemble? It was designed by his sister, Grace Boyega. It’s awesome when stars partner with their family. This is the last Star Wars film that Boyega will be starring in, so I’m sure he’ll continue to give us jaw dropping fashion.

Will you be going to see Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker? What do you think about John Boyega wearing a custom Nigerian outfit on the red carpet? We want to know your thoughts in our comment section.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

John Boyega Is Wearing A Traditional Nigerian Suit On The Red Carpet And We Can’t Get Enough  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

John Boyega

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
marijuana-dl
Police Seized Drugs, Guns & More Than $1K…

Police seized a large amount of marijuana, cash and three guns from a Baltimore man Thursday. Officers responded to the…
12.20.19
What Keeps Lamar Jackson Humble?: ‘The Lord’

Lamar Jackson continues to lead the Baltimore Ravens toward victory in an unprecedented season. During a press conference with the…
12.20.19
Ex-Baltimore mayor pleads guilty to conspiracy, tax evasion in book scheme
Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Charged With Perjury

More trouble for former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh. She was charged with perjury for failing to disclose her business interest…
12.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close