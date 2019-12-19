Local
Police: 1 Dead in Possible Rossville Stabbing

The case just got serious

Source: Yuri_Arcurs / Getty

An investigation is underway in Baltimore County after the alleged stabbing death of a man Thursday.

It happened in Rossville’s Fontana Village just after 6:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim lying in the parking lot. He was taken to Franklin Square Hospital where he died.

There was no weapon on scene,  but police believe he was stabbed.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit are on scene and ask anyone who may have additional information to call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

Source: CBS Baltimore

