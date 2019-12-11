Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore Customs Recover Record-Breaking Amount of Stolen Vehicles

Car Junkyard Aerial

Source: Art Wager / Getty

More than $10 million worth of stolen vehicles being shipped outside the country were recovered in Baltimore Monday.

It sent a new yearly record for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Read on from CBS Baltimore:

The agency said officers in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Wilmington, Delaware, recovered 246 stolen vehicles this year, more than double the 112 vehicles recovered last year. Two hundred thirty-one of the vehicles were recovered from the Port of Baltimore alone.

The vast majority — 95 percent — were destined for countries in western Africa.

Baltimore’s field office ranked second in the country behind New York, which recovered 257 stolen vehicles. Nationwide, officials recovered 1,023 stolen vehicles, CBP said.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore , crime , U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Car Junkyard Aerial
Baltimore Customs Recover Record-Breaking Amount of Stolen Vehicles

More than $10 million worth of stolen vehicles being shipped outside the country were recovered in Baltimore Monday. It sent…
12.11.19
A child walks through a park alone, 16 April 2005. THE AGE Picture by JOE ARMA
Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Child at Dundalk…

Baltimore County Police arrested a man who they say sexually assaulted a child earlier this month outside of Norwood Elementary…
12.11.19
2016 Presidential elections
Federal Appeals Court Blocks Maryland Political Ad Law

A federal appeals court has struck down a Maryland law that prevents foreign interference in local elections. A three-judge panel…
12.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close