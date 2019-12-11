Baltimore Customs Recover Record-Breaking Amount of Stolen Vehicles

More than $10 million worth of stolen vehicles being shipped outside the country were recovered in Baltimore Monday.

It sent a new yearly record for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Read on from CBS Baltimore:

The agency said officers in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Wilmington, Delaware, recovered 246 stolen vehicles this year, more than double the 112 vehicles recovered last year. Two hundred thirty-one of the vehicles were recovered from the Port of Baltimore alone.

The vast majority — 95 percent — were destined for countries in western Africa.

Baltimore’s field office ranked second in the country behind New York, which recovered 257 stolen vehicles. Nationwide, officials recovered 1,023 stolen vehicles, CBP said.

Source: CBS Baltimore

