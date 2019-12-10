Man Found Guilty of 2018 Federal Hill Murder

A court found De’Andre Sleet guilty of eight charges on Monday in the 2018 murder of 25-year-old Baltimore resident Timothy Moriconi.

Sleet shot Moriconi in the head in Federal Hill on September 27. 2018. Kiara Wesley plead guilty in the case last week. She was driving Sleet around the night of the murder.

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said they were able to arrest Sleet thanks to surveillance video and evidence. Police linked a gun found in Sleet’s possession to the bullet used to kill Moriconi.

“The jury got it right and thankfully this person, this murderer will be off our streets,” Mosby said.

Sleet’s attorney plans to appeal the ruling after he’s sentenced in March.

Source: CBS Baltimore

