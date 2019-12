More than a dozen people were hurt Tuesday when an MTA bus collided with another vehicle.

It happened on Trade Point Avenue in Sparrows Point.

Two of those injured were taken to the hospital to be treated. The crash remains under investigation.

UPDATE: MVC W/Injury//7030 Trade Point Ave, Sparrows Point//2 transported with minor injuries so far. 15 being evaluated at the scene with minor injuries.^NT — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) December 10, 2019

Source: CBS Baltimore

