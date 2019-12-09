Baltimore County Police Officer Charged With Rape

A Baltimore County Police officer is facing rape and assault charges.

Anthony Michael Westerman has been a Baltimore County officer since 2013 worked in the Essex area. The Special Victims Unit found the first rape and assault allegedly occurred in October 2017 and the second on June 8, 2019.

The 25-year-old has been charged with two counts of second-degree rape and three counts of second-degree assault.

He’s being held without bail at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections. He’s also been suspended without pay.

Source: CBS Baltimore

