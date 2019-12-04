National
MANE TALK: Zoe Kravitz Is Now Rocking A Pixie

2019 Hulu Upfront

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

Not too many celebs can pull a switcheroo in the hair department and serve a look, but Zoë Kravitz does it with ease. While many of us may be used to seeing the star rock locs, every now and again she mixes it up. And in this case, like pretty much always, we are absolutely here for it.

The actress took to the ‘gram to deliver pixie perfection and we can say that it was a job well done. Styled by the one and only Nikki Nelms, it’s easy to see why this style is such a hit on social media. Known as the “Hair Macgyver” Nikki has touched manes of many celebs including Yara Shahidi, Janelle Monae, Lil Wayne and more, so of course, Zoë was in great hands.

hair ✂️

Sporting a jet black hue, the fresh cut showed off her features and framed her face beautifully. She showed off her new ‘do flaunting a fresh face and pj’s for the ultimate laidback slay. While we’re not too sure if this look is here to stay, we sure hope that the star continues to serve looks with various styles.

While this is not the first time the actress has played with shorter tresses, we have to admit that we may prefer the chopped ‘do much more. Zoë always looks beautiful, but as they say, “there is something about a pretty woman that rocks short hair confidently and fiercely.”

What say you? We would love to hear your feedback on Zoë’s latest ‘do? Do you think she should go back to her super long locs? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

