National
HomeNational

Of Course Michelle Obama Is One Of PEOPLE Magazine’s People Of The Year!

With the best-selling memoir of all-time, our #ForeverFLOTUS rocked the heck out of 2019.

It’s no secret that former First Lady Michelle Obama had an incredible year.

So to celebrate everything she’s accomplished, PEOPLE Magazine has named our #ForeverFLOTUS one of their people of the year. Naturally, she looks stunning on the cover. As if we should expect anything less.

Take a look at all that glow:

Michelle Obama Person Of The Year PEOPLE

Source: MILLER MOBLEY / PEOPLE MAGAZINE, MILLER MOBLEY

Honestly, if she wasn’t on this list, we would have been shocked. Those Balenciaga thigh-high boots she rocked during her book tour was enough right there, but she really did rock the heck out of 2019.

Who else can sell over 10 million copies of their debut memoir, launch a Netflix special and sign a lucrative deal with the streaming network, be named the most influential woman of the year, nab a Grammy nomination, all while sending two girls off to college?

(We don’t even think Beyonce, whose Michelle’s homegirl, can even do all that.)

Oh, and Oscar winner Viola Davis will play her in an upcoming limited series about First Ladies. A queen playing a queen…it cannot get any better than that.

PEOPLE’s Editor-In-Chief Dan Wakeford eloquently wrote why Mrs. Obama made the cut:

“In 2019 Michelle Obama became the bestselling memoirist of all time, and the audio version of Becoming was nominated for a Grammy — a first for a First Lady. In a Gallup survey, Mrs. Obama was named the most admired woman in the world, and it’s no wonder, since she continues to do so much work to improve girls’ education both here at home and in countries like Namibia with her Global Girls Alliance.”

Obama isn’t the only one to be named to PEOPLE’s coveted list. She’s joined by Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Anniston, and Taylor Swift.

Congrats ladies!

RELATED NEWS:

Y’all, The Obama Girls Are All Grown Up In New Family Thanksgiving Pic!

#ForeverFLOTUS: Michelle Obama Is Utter Sunshine In This Neon Yellow Couture Gown

In Black Fashion History: Remember When Michelle Obama Slayed In This Rose Gold Atelier Versace Gown?

Viola Davis/ Michelle Obama

7 Times Viola Davis Gave Us First Lady Michelle Obama Realness

7 photos Launch gallery

7 Times Viola Davis Gave Us First Lady Michelle Obama Realness

Continue reading 7 Times Viola Davis Gave Us First Lady Michelle Obama Realness

7 Times Viola Davis Gave Us First Lady Michelle Obama Realness

[caption id="attachment_3055972" align="alignleft" width="979"] Source: LISA O'CONNOR/ Erika Goldring / Getty[/caption] It looks like Viola Davis will be taking on the role of a lifetime. In the upcoming Showtime anthology series, the Oscar winner will be playing none other than Former First Lady Michelle Obama. According to The Hollywood Reporter, First Ladies, a one-hour drama, will focus on the personal and political lives of some of the White House’s most famous spouses, with the first season showcasing Obama, Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford. “In the East Wing of the White House, many of history’s most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic First Ladies,” the logline reads, adding, “This series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of our most enigmatic heroes.” The HTHAWM star and our #ForeverFLOTUS have met in the past. Earlier this year, Viola wished the "Queen" a "Happy Birthday," by tweeting out this throwback pic taken in the White House years ago. https://twitter.com/violadavis/status/1086006484968689664?s=20 Clearly playing any First Lady isn't easy, but playing this country's first African-American one is going to be a challenge. An actress would have to dig deep and embody all the obstacles that Mrs. Obama had face from not wanting to be in the spotlight to being labeled as "an angry Black woman" from mainstream media to finding her own identity during the 8 years she and former President Obama lived in the White House. That, and whoever were to play her would have to channel that level of strength, regalness and sparkle, Michelle exudes every time she walks into a room. But here's what we know: If anyone can do it and do it well, it's Viola. So to celebrate this amazing casting news, here are 7 times that whether on the red carpet, speaking her mind or giving an inspiring speech, Viola Davis gave us First Lady Michelle Obama realness.

Of Course Michelle Obama Is One Of PEOPLE Magazine’s People Of The Year!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Local
Handcuffs featured image
2,700+ Teens Arrested This Year In Baltimore City

  In Baltimore City, 2,732 juveniles between the ages of 14 and 17 have been arrested this year according to…
12.05.19
Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
49ers Broadcaster Suspended For Referring To Lamar Jackson’s…

The San Francisco 49ers have suspended radio analyst Tim Ryan for one game for saying Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson was…
12.05.19
Mayor Jack Young
Mayor Young Warns of White Vans Abducting Women,…

Baltimore police are refuting reports that a white van is driving around looking to abduct women. “We’re getting reports of…
12.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close