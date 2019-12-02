Man Hurt in North Baltimore Shooting Sunday

Baltimore Police are looking for the gunman who injured a man in a late-night shooting Sunday in north Baltimore.
Officers responded to the 500 block of Winston Avenue at around 10:55 p.m. and found a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the left hip.
He told police he was shot on York Road and Coldspring Lane and the person who did it was a woman. Detectives have yet to confirm that information.
The victim is being treated at a nearby hospital and is expected to be okay.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2455 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Sunday night’s shooting brings the total non-fatal shooting count this year to 712.
Source: CBS Baltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore