Local
HomeLocal

Man Hurt in North Baltimore Shooting Sunday

Police Tape

Source: Andrew Francis Wallace / Getty

Baltimore Police are looking for the gunman who injured a man in a late-night shooting Sunday in north Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Winston Avenue at around 10:55 p.m. and found a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the left hip.

He told police he was shot on York Road and Coldspring Lane and the person who did it was a woman. Detectives have yet to confirm that information.

The victim is being treated at a nearby hospital and is expected to be okay.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2455 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Sunday night’s shooting brings the total non-fatal shooting count this year to 712.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore , Baltimore city , crime

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
New England Patriots v Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens Are No. 1 Seed in AFC

The Baltimore Ravens are the number one seed in the AFC! QB Lamar Jackson led his team to their 8th…
12.02.19
Hill
Rep. Cummings’ Daughters Back Aide Harry Spikes in…

Elijah Cummings’ daughters have come out in support of one of his longtime aides in the race for his seat.…
12.02.19
Police Tape
Man Hurt in North Baltimore Shooting Sunday

Baltimore Police are looking for the gunman who injured a man in a late-night shooting Sunday in north Baltimore. Officers…
12.02.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close