Federal Authorities Say Rapper YGG Tay Supplied Drugs to Gang

Baltimore rapper YGG Tay remains behind bars for federal drug charges.

Tay, whose full name is Davonte Harrison, was arrested last week by federal agents who alleged he supplied cocaine and heroin to the “Trained To Go” drug organization for years.

Documents reveal he was apprehended Monday, November 25 while wearing a Dolce & Gabbana fanny pack with $9,277 inside, a .40 caliber Glock pistol with an extended magazine that had 17 rounds including one round in the chamber.

Christopher Jerry, described as a “close associate” of Harrison, was arrested on drug and gun charges in his south Baltimore home.

Agents said they found two loaded handguns and drugs in his kitchen including 488 grams of heroin, 40 grams of cocaine and 28 grams of crack cocaine. Jerry’s charged with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

Damont Brown, another local rapper, was also arrested Monday. In a search of his Owings Mills home, police found 40 grams of heroin inside along with a digital scale and a mixing bowl.

Source: CBS Baltimore

