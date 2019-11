On The Larry Young Morning Show, Baltimore City States Attorney Marilyn Mosby appeared on the LYMS to discuss that she speaks out on the ‘over-militarization’ of police departments and Correctional Officer Sentenced To 18 Months In Prison For Bribery and Felony Drug Charges at the Metropolitan Transition Center

Part 1

