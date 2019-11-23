On The LYMS: Maryland United States Attorney Robert K. Hur 11.22.19 [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

On The Larry Young Morning Show, Maryland United States Attorney Robert K. Hur appeared on the LYMS to discuss/explain…
- Human trafficking, public corruption, violent crime/gangs, arson, guns/drugs
- Baltimore Repeat Offender Sentenced To 14 Years In Federal Prison For Conspiracy To Distribute Fentanyl, Heroin, And Cocaine
- Baltimore Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Charge For Possession Of Fentanyl
- Baltimore Man Sentenced To Six Years In Federal Prison For Possession Of A Firearm
- Baltimore Business Owner Convicted After Trial on Federal Charges for Conspiring to Burn Down His Business in Order to Obtain Insurance Proceeds
- Baltimore Pimp Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Commit Sex Trafficking of a Child
- Leader of the Violent “Murdaland Mafia Piru” Bloods Gang Sentenced to Life in Federal Prison for Murder in Aid of Racketeering and Related Charges
- Baltimore Pimp Sentenced To 20 Years In Federal Prison After Being Convicted At Trial On Charges Of Sex Trafficking Of A Child And Using The Internet To Promote A Prostitution Business
- Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Pleads Guilty To Federal Conspiracy And Tax Charges
Part 1
Part 2
