On The LYMS: Maryland United States Attorney Robert K. Hur 11.22.19 [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

On The Larry Young Morning Show, Maryland United States Attorney Robert K. Hur appeared on the LYMS to discuss/explain…

  • Human trafficking, public corruption, violent crime/gangs, arson, guns/drugs
  • Baltimore Repeat Offender Sentenced To 14 Years In Federal Prison For Conspiracy To Distribute Fentanyl, Heroin, And Cocaine
  • Baltimore Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Charge For Possession Of Fentanyl
  • Baltimore Man Sentenced To Six Years In Federal Prison For Possession Of A Firearm
  • Baltimore Business Owner Convicted After Trial on Federal Charges for Conspiring to Burn Down His Business in Order to Obtain Insurance Proceeds
  • Baltimore Pimp Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Commit Sex Trafficking of a Child
  • Leader of the Violent “Murdaland Mafia Piru” Bloods Gang Sentenced to Life in Federal Prison for Murder in Aid of Racketeering and Related Charges
  • Baltimore Pimp Sentenced To 20 Years In Federal Prison After Being Convicted At Trial On Charges Of Sex Trafficking Of A Child And Using The Internet To Promote A Prostitution Business
  • Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Pleads Guilty To Federal Conspiracy And Tax Charges

 

Part 1

Part 2

