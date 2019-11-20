National
Orange Is The New Black Star Danielle Brooks Welcomes Her First Child! [PHOTOS]

Tony Honors Cocktail Party Presenting The 2016 Tony Honors For Excellence In The Theatre And Honoring The 2016 Special Award Recipients - Arrivals

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

Congrats are in order for Orange Is The New Black star Danielle Brooks!

The actress gave birth to her first bundle of joy, a baby girl on Saturday, Nov. 16.

She shared the good news on Monday with a black and white photo of her baby girl resting on her chest.

11.16.19 ❤️♾❤️ She’s perfect.

Brooks did not reveal the baby’s name.

Earlier this summer, the lauded actress revealed her pregnancy and posted the image of her holding a digital pregnancy test that read positive.

Throughout the summer, Brooks has shown the world the progress of her pregnancy from the debut of her baby bump at 20 weeks and how she felt a mixed range of emotions before becoming a first-time mom.

“I’m excited to teach her how to be a woman in this world without worrying about judgment and give her the freedom to be the person that she wants to be,” Brooks told PEOPLE. “Then getting to see that person come to life and grow and change their opinions. I’m excited to see this little human!”

Congrats to the lovely family!

