National
HomeNational

LET’S MAKEUP: Get Your Lipstick Game Ready For The Winter! Here Are 10 Colors You Need This Season

 

Makeup artist applies lipstick

Source: valentinrussanov / Getty

We are on the heels on the Winter season. Time to trade those nude and orange fall-themed lipsticks for the wine reds and deep brown hues. Per usual, the rotation from bright colors to darker ones is making it’s way through our makeup vanities. While it’s always a good idea to have a classic nude at your disposal, you should also have the season’s must-haves.

Wine reds, classic reds, burgundies, browns, nudes, and deep purples are colors you will see all over the place. They captivate the mood of the winter season perfectly. There is a level of warmth that each color offers and they’re perfect for just about any occasion.

Lipstick shopping can be somewhat of a hassle. If you’re not too sure what colors to shop for your winter lippie collection, don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. Here are 10 lipsticks you need this season.

 

LET’S MAKEUP: Get Your Lipstick Game Ready For The Winter! Here Are 10 Colors You Need This Season  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Dr. Umar Johnson: We Must Fight For Ourselves, Not Everybody Else
On The LYMS: Dr. Umar Johnson… 11.15.19 [EXCLUSIVE…

  On the Larry Young Morning Show, Dr.Umar Johnson  discusses the … Part 1 Part 2 Part 3 Part 4…
11.15.19
55 shot, 11 fatally, in weekend shootings in Chicago
Baltimore City Reaches 300 Homicides For The 5th…

For the fifth consecutive year, Baltimore City has reached 300 homicides. The 300th murder was recorded just before 3 a.m.…
11.15.19
Annual Toys For Tots Campaign Kicks Off In…

The 2019 Christmas season is here! The annual Toys for Tots campaign kicked off yesterday in Baltimore, announced by Mayor…
11.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close