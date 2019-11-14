Baltimore homicide toll reaches 300

Not again.

For the fifth consecutive year, homicides in the city of Baltimore have reached 300. It was announced on Thursday morning that the shooting deaths of a man and a woman, brought the total to 300.

Last year this time, there were 268 homicides, with the total for the year recorded at 309.

Mayor Young says the city is working to reduce the crime rate and that leaders aren’t to blame, and says that the skyrocketing murder rate is not due to a “lack of leadership.”

In any case, it looks like the city is on its way to another record breaking year of something that we all can agree needs to stop.

Prayers up for our city.

