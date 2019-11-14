The 2019 Christmas season is here!

The annual Toys for Tots campaign kicked off yesterday in Baltimore, announced by Mayor Jack Young at Baltimore City Hall. The program works to ensure that every child receives a gift this holiday season.

More than 400 million toys have been given to children across the world since Toys For Tots was established over 60 years ago.

Let’s make sure no child is without this Christmas season. Give, give, give. You can donate at baltiomre-md.toysfortots.org.

Annual Toys For Tots Campaign Kicks Off In Baltimore was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Maurette Brown Clark Posted November 14, 2019

