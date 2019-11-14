Local
HomeLocal

Annual Toys For Tots Campaign Kicks Off In Baltimore

Dreamtoys 2019

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

The 2019 Christmas season is here!

The annual Toys for Tots campaign kicked off yesterday in Baltimore, announced by Mayor Jack Young at Baltimore City Hall. The program works to ensure that every child receives a gift this holiday season.

More than 400 million toys have been given to children across the world since Toys For Tots was established over 60 years ago.

Let’s make sure no child is without this Christmas season. Give, give, give. You can donate at baltiomre-md.toysfortots.org.

    

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Annual Toys For Tots Campaign Kicks Off In Baltimore  was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Dr. Umar Johnson: We Must Fight For Ourselves, Not Everybody Else
On The LYMS: Dr. Umar Johnson… 11.15.19 [EXCLUSIVE…

  On the Larry Young Morning Show, Dr.Umar Johnson  discusses the … Part 1 Part 2 Part 3 Part 4…
11.15.19
55 shot, 11 fatally, in weekend shootings in Chicago
Baltimore City Reaches 300 Homicides For The 5th…

For the fifth consecutive year, Baltimore City has reached 300 homicides. The 300th murder was recorded just before 3 a.m.…
11.15.19
Annual Toys For Tots Campaign Kicks Off In…

The 2019 Christmas season is here! The annual Toys for Tots campaign kicked off yesterday in Baltimore, announced by Mayor…
11.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close