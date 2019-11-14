Larry Young Morning Show
Mayor Young Says Leadership Isn’t To Blame For Baltimore Murders

Visitation services are now underway for Jordan Taylor, the 31-year-old Catonsville Y coach killed last week during a home invasion in his Baltimore home.

Taylor’s colleague, Y president John Hoey, wrote an opinion piece in the Baltimore Sun today blaming the city’s leadership for the murder rate in the city.

Following a Wednesday Board of Estimates meeting, Baltimore Mayor Jack Young disagreed that the problem was leadership.

“There’s not any lack of leadership on my part, I’ve been moving the City forward, and I don’t know, he never called me, because you know I’m not committing the murders. That’s what people need to understand, I’m not committing the murders, the police commissioner is not committing it, the council isn’t committing it. So how can you fault leadership? This has been five years of 300 plus murders, and I don’t see it as a lack of leadership, so I beg to differ with him,” said Young.

 

