Kelly Rowland Shows Us Brown Skin Girl Style At The 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards

2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Kelly Rowland attended the 45th annual E! People’s Choice Awards and undoubtedly shut.it.down. She showed up to make a statement in style. The beauty wore Dutch fashion designer Iris Van Herpen, who is known for her forward thinking fashion designs. The 38-year-old singer was an absolute sheer delight in the dress from van Herpen’s Fall/Winter 2019 Couture collection.

2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

The high neck, sleeveless gown was gorgeous with nude black overlay. It complimented her Brown skin. Sis looked stunning! She wore white toe nails and had a nude manicure which truly complimented the look. She paired the dress with gold one strap heels.

2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

She wore her hair in a long, sleek ponytail and served in the makeup department!

2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Kelly Rowland served a silvery eye with long lashes and a red lip. Her skin looked absolutely flawless!

Rowland was in attendance at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards and was seen inside taking pictures with fashion designer Jeremy Scott as well as the Kardashian-Jenner family.

While on the red carpet she revealed that she has a Christmas song coming out as well as a new Lifetime project! We love to see it! She shared with E!, “I do have a Christmas song coming out. Of course I just did a movie – I created, produced and starred in a movie, a Christmas movie that I did for Lifetime. I’m really excited about it.”

Rowland is talking about her role in Merry Liddle Christmas. She stars as Jacquie, a successful tech entrepreneur who has her dysfunctional family in her new home for the holidays. Apparently the story was inspired from her own holiday experience. Oh! Tell us more.

We stan a queen who is about her business but can also make a show stopping entrance on the red carpet.

Beauties, what do you think of Kelly Rowland’s look? Sound off in the comment section.

Kelly Rowland Shows Us Brown Skin Girl Style At The 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

