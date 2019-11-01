2019 Light City Expected to Bring 400K People to Baltimore

Light City 2019 returns to Baltimore this weekend. A nice bump to the city’s economy is expected to come along with the beautiful light displays.

Businesses around the Inner Harbor are expected to take advantage of the event like the Spirit of Baltimore, which will offer special cruises to give visitors a unique vantage point of some of the art installations.

A number of downtown businesses will also offer Light City-themed specials and other promotions to capitalize on the event.

“We’re expecting upwards of 400,000 people to come spend money in the city and enjoy the festival,” said Donna Drew Sawyer, the CEO of the city’s Office of Promotion and the Arts.

Last year, officials estimate Light City brought in more than $33 million for the city’s economy.

Source: CBS Baltimore

