Former Baltimore Police Spokesman T.J. Smith is Running For Mayor

Former Baltimore police and Baltimore County spokesman T.J. Smith is running for mayor.

He made the announcement Tuesday, changing his Twitter bio to “Candidate for Mayor of #Baltimore.”

Smith’s campaign slogan appears to be “Think Different,” and he says he is running for mayor as a way of giving back to the city he says he loves.

“I’ve spent my life loving the City of Baltimore,” He said on his website. “From attending our city schools, to cheering on the Ravens and Orioles, to the work I’ve done with Moms Demand Action before and after the shooting death of my brother. Nothing matters more to me than the safety and vitality of our communities and the future of our children – including my own son. I want to take everything I’ve learned throughout my career, both in and outside of our city, to finally change things for the better.”

He joins a race that already includes current Mayor Jack Young.

Source: CBS Baltimore

T.J. Smith

