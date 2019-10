Train service has been halted at the John’s Hopkins Metro station after a reported electrical fire Thursday.

According to the Citizen App, police said flames broke out at 702 S. Broadway around 7 a.m..

No trains will run between Mondawmin and Shot Tower stations while authorities investigate the situation.

This is a developing story.

