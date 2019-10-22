Local
HomeLocal

Funeral Arrangements Announced for Former Baltimore Mayor Thomas D’Alesandro III

Joint Session

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

The funeral for former Baltimore mayor Thomas D’Alesandro III will be held Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Baltimore said the funeral will start at 11 a.m. at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 740 North Calvert Street.

D’Alesandro, who served one term as mayor from 1967 to 1971, died over the weekend from complications caused by a stroke.

He was 90 years old.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Former Baltimore City Mayor Thomas D’Alesandro III Dead at 90

See Also: Funeral Services Announced For Congressman Elijah Cummings

See Also: What Happens to Rep. Elijah Cummings Seat in Congress? Here’s What the Law Says…

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore , Mayor Thomas D’Alesandro III

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Joint Session
Funeral Arrangements Announced for Former Baltimore Mayor Thomas…

The funeral for former Baltimore mayor Thomas D’Alesandro III will be held Wednesday. A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Baltimore…
10.22.19
Laurel, Md. residents fight to keep MARC station from moving to Howard County
Teen Hit By MARC Train in Laurel

A teenager is recovering after being hit by a MARC train in Laurel Monday. Prince George’s County Police said the…
10.22.19
Hacker attacking internet
Catonsville Man Pleads Guilty To Sexual Exploitation of…

Bilal Mohammad Siddiqui has pleaded guilty to federal charges of sexual exploitation of children and cyberstalking. Authorities said between April…
10.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close