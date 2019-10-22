Funeral Arrangements Announced for Former Baltimore Mayor Thomas D’Alesandro III

The funeral for former Baltimore mayor Thomas D’Alesandro III will be held Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Baltimore said the funeral will start at 11 a.m. at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 740 North Calvert Street.

D’Alesandro, who served one term as mayor from 1967 to 1971, died over the weekend from complications caused by a stroke.

He was 90 years old.

Source: CBS Baltimore

