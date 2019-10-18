Baltimore’s Styrofoam Ban Goes Into Effect Saturday

Starting tomorrow, restaurants in Baltimore will be no longer be allowed to use containers made from styrofoam.
The city’s styrofoam container ban includes everything from to-go boxes to trays, cups and bowls.
Fines for businesses that break the law start at $200.
Supporters of the ban said it will protect the environment and keep styrofoam out of area waterways and landfills.
A statewide ban will take effect in 2020.
Source: CBS Baltimore
