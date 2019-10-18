Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore’s Styrofoam Ban Goes Into Effect Saturday

High Angle View Of Disposable Container On White Background

Source: Pavel Skopich / EyeEm / Getty

Starting tomorrow, restaurants in Baltimore will be no longer be allowed to use containers made from styrofoam.

The city’s styrofoam container ban includes everything from to-go boxes to trays, cups and bowls.

Fines for businesses that break the law start at $200.

Supporters of the ban said it will protect the environment and keep styrofoam out of area waterways and landfills.

A statewide ban will take effect in 2020.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Baltimore School Vows ‘Appropriate Action’ For Video Showing Teen Brutally Beaten By Other Students

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore , styrofoam

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Hill
What Happens to Rep. Elijah Cummings Seat in…

The city of Baltimore as well as the state of Maryland and the nation are grappling with the sudden death…
10.18.19
High Angle View Of Disposable Container On White Background
Baltimore’s Styrofoam Ban Goes Into Effect Saturday

Starting tomorrow, restaurants in Baltimore will be no longer be allowed to use containers made from styrofoam. The city’s styrofoam…
10.18.19
Young woman using laptop at the bar
New Proposal Would Ban Discrimination Based on Hair…

A new proposal in Montgomery County looks to make discrimination based on hair styles typically associated with race illegal. At…
10.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close