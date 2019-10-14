Local
1 Killed After Pair of Shootings Sunday in Baltimore

The case just got serious

One man is dead after two shootings on Sunday night.

Police told CBS Baltimore officers heard gunfire on the 500 block of Tunbridge Road around 9:50 p.m. Sunday. A 40-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds. He later died at a nearby hospital.

The second shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. in the 1900 block of W. Mulberry Street. Officers arrived to find a 22-year-old man who was shot in his back. He’s expected to survive.

On Saturday, 15 people were shot in seven shootings, including a 2-year-old boy. Three of those victims died.

A person of interest in the shooting involving the 2-year-old is in custody.

Source: CBS Baltimore

10.14.19
