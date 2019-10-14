Larry Young Morning Show
Person Of Interest In Custody In Shooting Of 2-Year-Old

Baltimore City Police have a person of interest in custody in the shooting of a 2-year-old boy that occurred during a road rage incident around midnight on Saturday.

Early Sunday, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the incident and released a photo of the suspect’s vehicle.

A person of interest has been taken into custody in connection of a two-year-old shot in the stomach Saturday shortly after midnight during what police are calling a road rage incident.

Police have not released any names, but will provide updates after formal charges have been filed, they said Sunday night.

Source:Fox Baltimore

 

