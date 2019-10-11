Antoine Burton is just one of more than two dozen Baltimore pastors who link up each and every Monday for a community walk through Baltimore City’s at-risk neighborhoods.
The group hands out resource material about employment opportunities for ex-offenders as well as information about addiction treatment facilities. Burton said so far, they’ve been responsible for assisting more than a dozen people with getting treatment.
You can join them this Monday at 6 PM outside of New Shiloh Baptist Church at 2100 N. Monroe St. Press play above to learn more about their efforts.
This Is The Reason Why 25 Baltimore Pastors Team Up For a Community Walk Each Monday was originally published on magicbaltimore.com