Attorney Threatens BCPS With Lawsuit For Withdrawing Student Over Address

A local attorney says Baltimore County Schools has two weeks to make things right or it could face a lawsuit for withdrawing a nine-year-old girl from the school she’s attended for four years.
Nine-year-old Kirstyn was withdrawn from Halstead Academy because Baltimore County Schools believed she was using a false address to attend the school. Five weeks into the school year, Kirstyn is still not enrolled in any school.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Source:FoxBaltimore