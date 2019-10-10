Attorney Threatens BCPS With Lawsuit For Withdrawing Student Over Address

A local attorney says Baltimore County Schools has two weeks to make things right or it could face a lawsuit for withdrawing a nine-year-old girl from the school she’s attended for four years.

Nine-year-old Kirstyn was withdrawn from Halstead Academy because Baltimore County Schools believed she was using a false address to attend the school. Five weeks into the school year, Kirstyn is still not enrolled in any school.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Source:FoxBaltimore