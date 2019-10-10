Contest: The Larry Young Morning Show Is Looking For Community Leaders

Contests
WOLB 1010’s Larry Young wants to take the opportunity to recognize listeners who consider themselves COMMUNITY LEADERS.

Answer the below 5 questions, mail them into Larry Young and you could win tickets to see the Arena Players. You’ll also have an opportunity to be interviewed on the Larry Young Morning Show.

Why did you want to be a community liaison?

How long have you lived in your community?

What do you enjoy most about working with the community?

What goals do you want to accomplish in this role?

What are some of the challenges you encounter as a community liaison?

Please mail this to Larry Young, WOLB, 1705 Whitehead Road, Baltimore, MD 21207 by October 16, 2019.

