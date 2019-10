On the LYMS the Lt. gov. Boyd Rutherford on to discusses to discuss/explain that the following topics HBCU lawsuit, Preakness/Pimlico, and there was monies set to be released for education,I believe $127 million back in April that hasn’t been released as of yet.

Part 1

