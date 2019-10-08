Local
HomeLocal

2 Men Hurt in Separate Monday Night Shootings

Spain, Madrid, rain falling on a police car at night

Source: Westend61 / Getty

Baltimore Police are investigating a pair of shootings that left two men hurt late Monday night.

The first shooting happened on the 1600 block of Olmstead Street around 7:59 p.m.. Officers found a man who had been shot in the thigh.

The second shooting happened on the 500 block of Tunbridge Road around 9:52 p.m.. An officer saw a man running with a handgun from the location.

Additional officers searched the area and found a man on the 5400 block of York Road suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on the first shooting is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Southern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2499. Call Baltimore Police Department Northern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2455 if you know anything about the second shooting.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore City police , crime

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Spain, Madrid, rain falling on a police car at night
2 Men Hurt in Separate Monday Night Shootings

Baltimore Police are investigating a pair of shootings that left two men hurt late Monday night. The first shooting happened…
10.08.19
Flooding in Ellicott City, Maryland
3 Seriously Injured in Woodlawn Car Crash

Several people are recovering after a car crash in Baltimore County Monday. Two cars collided head-on, sending one of them…
10.08.19
Bride's Bouquet
Lawsuit: ICE Officers Used Immigration Marriage Interviews as…

A Maryland federal judge who said immigration officers can’t use marriage interviews as a “honeypot” to trap and deport people…
10.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close