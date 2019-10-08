2 Men Hurt in Separate Monday Night Shootings

Baltimore Police are investigating a pair of shootings that left two men hurt late Monday night.

The first shooting happened on the 1600 block of Olmstead Street around 7:59 p.m.. Officers found a man who had been shot in the thigh.

The second shooting happened on the 500 block of Tunbridge Road around 9:52 p.m.. An officer saw a man running with a handgun from the location.

Additional officers searched the area and found a man on the 5400 block of York Road suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on the first shooting is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Southern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2499. Call Baltimore Police Department Northern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2455 if you know anything about the second shooting.

Source: CBS Baltimore

