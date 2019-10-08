3 Seriously Injured in Woodlawn Car Crash

Several people are recovering after a car crash in Baltimore County Monday.
Two cars collided head-on, sending one of them onto the lawn of a home on North Rolling Road in Woodlawn.
Three people were hurt. One person has minor injuries while the other two were seriously hurt. All are expected to be okay.
Source: CBS Baltimore
