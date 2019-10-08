3 Seriously Injured in Woodlawn Car Crash

Several people are recovering after a car crash in Baltimore County Monday.

Two cars collided head-on, sending one of them onto the lawn of a home on North Rolling Road in Woodlawn.

Three people were hurt. One person has minor injuries while the other two were seriously hurt. All are expected to be okay.

See Also: Several Hurt After 5-Car Crash on the Jones Falls Expressway

See Also: Pedestrian Hit By MARC Train in Baltimore County

See Also: Lawsuit: ICE Officers Used Immigration Marriage Interviews as Trap

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: