Local
HomeLocal

3 Seriously Injured in Woodlawn Car Crash

Flooding in Ellicott City, Maryland

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Several people are recovering after a car crash in Baltimore County Monday.

Two cars collided head-on, sending one of them onto the lawn of a home on North Rolling Road in Woodlawn.

Three people were hurt. One person has minor injuries while the other two were seriously hurt. All are expected to be okay.

See Also: Several Hurt After 5-Car Crash on the Jones Falls Expressway

See Also: Pedestrian Hit By MARC Train in Baltimore County

See Also: Lawsuit: ICE Officers Used Immigration Marriage Interviews as Trap

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

baltimore county , car carsh , woodlawn

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Spain, Madrid, rain falling on a police car at night
2 Men Hurt in Separate Monday Night Shootings

Baltimore Police are investigating a pair of shootings that left two men hurt late Monday night. The first shooting happened…
10.08.19
Flooding in Ellicott City, Maryland
3 Seriously Injured in Woodlawn Car Crash

Several people are recovering after a car crash in Baltimore County Monday. Two cars collided head-on, sending one of them…
10.08.19
Bride's Bouquet
Lawsuit: ICE Officers Used Immigration Marriage Interviews as…

A Maryland federal judge who said immigration officers can’t use marriage interviews as a “honeypot” to trap and deport people…
10.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close