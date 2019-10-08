Local
Lawsuit: ICE Officers Used Immigration Marriage Interviews as Trap

Bride's Bouquet

Source: stockstudioX / Getty

A Maryland federal judge who said immigration officers can’t use marriage interviews as a “honeypot” to trap and deport people who are living in the country illegally, is now considering a lawsuit filed by 6 couples who said ICE officers did just that in the Baltimore office of U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services.

The American Civil Liberties Union says officers cruelly twisted” regulations by detaining immigrants who have sought legal status based on their marriages to U.S. citizens.

See Also: Police Officer Suspended After Turning In Driver to ICE

Evidence in a similar case in Massachusetts includes an email from an immigration and customs officer urging those types of arrests, saying that in the end, “we are in the removal business.”

Source: CBS Baltimore

ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) , Baltimore , Immigration and Customs Enforcement

