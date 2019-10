Baltimore leaders say they want an independent investigation into the police department’s corrupt, defunct Gun Trace Task Force.

The once-elite unit operated as a criminal gang, they say.

See Also: B’More Prosecutors Want To Toss Nearly 800 Gun Trace Task Force Cases

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Source:Fox Baltimore