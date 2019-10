The Maryland Department of Health is investigating cases of people who have developed severe lung illness after using e-cigarettes or vaping.

As of October 1, there have been 23 reported cases of vaping-associated lung illness.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Source:WMAR2news