On the LYMS the SAO’s letter sent to Governor Hogan in response to his recent assertion that our office is too lenient on violent criminals. As background, the Governor sent a letter the day before, to AG Brian Frosh directing him to intervene and designate more resources to Baltimore’s crime fight.

Part 1

