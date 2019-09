Marylanders overwhelmingly say they are willing to pay more in taxes to improve public education, according to a new Goucher College poll.

The findings are in the latest Goucher Poll, which also finds Governor Larry Hogan’s approval rating remains high.

Source:BaltimoreSun