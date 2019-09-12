Baltimore County Police Suspect Foul Play in 50-Year-Old Woman’s Disappearance

Baltimore County Police suspect “foul play” in the disappearance of 50-year-old Charla Melvin.

Melvin was last seen Saturday, Sept. 7 in the 3700 block of Twin Lakes Court in Windsor Mills at 9:50 a.m. She’s 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds, police said. She has a tattoo of a rose on her body.

Police said was driving a black 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe with Maryland tags 3CR7429.

Her vehicle was last sighted in west Baltimore.

Have you seen this lady or her car? Police Believe 'Foul Play' Involved In Charla Melvin's Disappearance https://t.co/saIp8tbVho @wjz — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) September 11, 2019

Police said her family and friends are concerned about Melvin’s whereabouts because it’s unlikely for her to be missing like this.

“Please if it comes across your feed […] just share it, tweet it, click it,” Rose said. ‘Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers.”

According to CBS Baltimore, Melvin is the cousin of a man who was found dead near Easterwood Park earlier this week, Police have said they’re investigating his death as a suicide.

Anyone with information on Melvin’s whereabouts should call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: