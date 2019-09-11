Local
HomeLocal

Hogan Criticizes Baltimore’s Crime-Fighting Strategy As Too ‘Status Quo’

Scene of the crime

Source: Yuri_Arcurs / Getty

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan sent a letter criticizing Baltimore’s crime-fighting strategy as too “status quo,” and saying the state could give Baltimore an extra $21 million only if it sends “acceptable” measures and reports on reducing violent crime.

He sent a four page letter to the Mayor’s office and the police department. The spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department said the Commissioner won’t respond until Mayor Young does.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
11 photos

Source:Fox Baltimore

Gov. Larry Hogan

Videos
Local
Rickey Smiley Step Show WERQ FM
Attorney Urges Maryland To Settle HBCUs Case For…

An attorney representing Maryland’s four historically black colleges is urging the state to settle a long-running lawsuit over disparities in…
09.11.19
River Baptism Feature - Williamsburg, VA
Hogan Criticizes Baltimore’s Crime-Fighting Strategy As Too ‘Status…

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan sent a letter criticizing Baltimore’s crime-fighting strategy as too “status quo,” and saying the state could…
09.11.19
Generic guns, 4 December 1997. SHD Picture by JACKY GHOSSEIN
Fare Evasion Arrest Turns into Drug Bust in…

Police in Washington, D.C. found drugs and guns when they stopped and searched a man suspected of fare evasion at…
09.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close