Hogan Criticizes Baltimore’s Crime-Fighting Strategy As Too ‘Status Quo’

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan sent a letter criticizing Baltimore’s crime-fighting strategy as too “status quo,” and saying the state could give Baltimore an extra $21 million only if it sends “acceptable” measures and reports on reducing violent crime.

He sent a four page letter to the Mayor’s office and the police department. The spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department said the Commissioner won’t respond until Mayor Young does.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Source:Fox Baltimore