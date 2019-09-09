Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore Man Shot Several Times in the Back

Police tape

Source: Peter Byrne – PA Images / Getty

Baltimore City Police are searching for the gunman behind a shooting that left a man severally injured.

The victim was shot multiple times in the back on the 1700 block of West North Avenue around 11 Sunday night. He was not there when officers arrived on the scene. They ended up tracking down the 26-year-old victim at a nearby hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

See Also: Parks Employee Robbed at Gunpoint at Maryland Zoo

See Also: LGBTQ Advocates Calling Murder of Trans Teen a Hate Crime

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore , crime

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
President Trump to Visit Baltimore This Week

President Donald Trump is coming to Baltimore. He’s visiting on Thursday to speak at the U.S. House of Representatives retreat…
09.09.19
Baltimore City Skyline
Police Investigating Suspicious Vehicle, Multiple Streets Closed in…

Baltimore City Police are investigating a suspicious vehicle found near the Inner Harbor in Downtown Baltimore. Officers first responded around…
09.09.19
Police tape
Baltimore Man Shot Several Times in the Back

Baltimore City Police are searching for the gunman behind a shooting that left a man severally injured. The victim was…
09.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close