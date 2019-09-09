Baltimore Man Shot Several Times in the Back

Baltimore City Police are searching for the gunman behind a shooting that left a man severally injured.

The victim was shot multiple times in the back on the 1700 block of West North Avenue around 11 Sunday night. He was not there when officers arrived on the scene. They ended up tracking down the 26-year-old victim at a nearby hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Source: CBS Baltimore

