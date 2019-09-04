Local
September is Underground Railroad Month in Maryland

Harriet Tubman historic site, Dorchester County Maryland

Source: VW Pics / Getty

Maryland’s Governor is highlighting the state’s Underground Railroad history.

Gov. Larry Hogan has named September International Underground Railroad Month to call attention to Maryland’s rich history with the network of routes and safe houses used by slaves to escape to free states during the early to mid-1800s. It also highlights prominent Maryland abolitionists, including Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass.

The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway enables visitors to tour parts of Maryland where Tubman lived. Douglass’ story also can be traced around the state.

Source: CBS Baltimore

